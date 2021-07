THE BRONX — Lights. Camera. Action in the Bronx.

Filmmakers are competing this weekend in the 3rd Annual Bronx 48 Hour Film Competition.

It was founded in 2019 by Greg Hernandez who also created his own production company.

Teams of filmmakers have to write, edit, and produce a short film between Friday night and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Judges will award prizes and a film festival is being planned.