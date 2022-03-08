PELHAM BAY PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) –– Two brothers from the Bronx have been documenting the dangerous conditions on a busy road for years.

By using drones and other cameras, Tommy and James Breen started filming Shore Road in 2016 and were able to secure a study by the city in 2018, which concluded in late 2021. Now that’s it completed, they’re hoping the city moves quickly enough to fund it before more accidents happen.



“They need to do something here to make this safe immediately,” James said. “We don’t want to see another terrible accident.”

In 2019, off-duty police officer Brian Kessler was killed while driving home from work after he was hit by a Parks Department truck on Shore Road.

“About 12,000 vehicles travel a day here, so it’s important that it gets the attention it needs,” Tommy Breen said.

Because of their documentation, the city’s Department of Design and Construction conducted the three-year study worth $1.5 million.

The study found what they already knew.

“It’s a wetlands area and we have low-lying areas that are always going to be a problem unless the area’s elevated and that’s what the study determined,” Tommy Breen said.

The area is prone to flooding, which causes drivers to cross over the double yellow line onto oncoming traffic.

The study also found that elevating the road will have an environmental impact by removing dozens of trees and disturbing the wetlands, but the brothers believe improvements will make Shore Road safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

It’s estimated the project will cost between $52 and $60 million.

In a statement to PIX11 News, Dan Kastanis, the press officer for NYC Parks, says: “We are currently in discussions with our sister agencies and elected officials about the conceptual plans outlined in the study in order to determine the best path forward for shore road.”



The brothers hope that this becomes a priority and that capital funding is secured soon because they say accidents continue to happen and Shore Road has been neglected for too long.

“There’s been a big focus on infrastructure at the federal level and there’s a lot of talk of that,” James Breen said. “I think Shore Road is a good example of America’s aging infrastructure and it really needs to be modernized.”

PIX11 News also reached out to local City Council Member Marjorie Velazquez for comment who says: “I appreciate the Breen brothers, Community Board 10, and District Manager Matt Cruz for their continued advocacy on this project. As I’ve said before, spending $60 million on a mile stretch of road is cost prohibitive, and while I hope to work with other members of the City Council on resiliency projects like this, I think there are fiscal limitations within the current City budget for this particular project. I think there must be continued community engagement on the environmental impact this will have on the marshlands and the future maintenance expenses before moving forward within the budgeting process.”



State Senator Alessandra Biaggi is urging the corresponding elected officials to support the funding.

“For years, Shore Road has remained a dangerous road for drivers in the Bronx, constantly flooding and icing over, resulting in treacherous conditions and multiple accidents,” Biaggi said. “I strongly urge the City government to reexamine the conditions on Shore Road and make necessary improvements and repairs. No longer can we afford to have Shore Road become the site of future accidents.”