HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was killed in a fiery crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday when her car was crushed between two trucks and burst into flames, according to authorities.

The deadly collision, which unfolded around 12:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, initially left all lanes of the expressway closed in both directions near the scene, impacting traffic ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.

The fatal chain-reaction crash began when the southbound driver of the sedan rear-ended a large box truck contracted by the USPS to haul mail, police said.

While the two vehicles were stopped, a tractor-trailer slammed into the sedan from behind, crushing it against the box truck, officials said.

All three vehicles caught on fire and the female driver of the scene was killed on the scene, authorities said. Investigators could not immediately determine her identity, with an NYPD spokesperson saying that it may be necessary to turn to dental records.

The drivers of the two trucks sustained what police described as minor injuries. It was not immediately clear whether they were hospitalized.

The collision initially closed all lanes of the expressway in both directions near the scene. Firefighters eventually extinguished the flames, but investigators continued to probe the charred scene in the southbound lane ahead of the morning rush.