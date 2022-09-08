BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) – The annual Ferragosto festival is scheduled to get underway along Arthur Avenue in the Bronx this weekend

Mayor Eric Adams joined members of the Belmont Business Improvement District and other Bronx officials to announce the upcoming event on Sunday.

The tradition dates back to 18 BC. It’s a festive celebration in honor of the emperor, Caesar Augustus. These days, the festival offers visitors a chance to enjoy fun, music, entertainment and food.

It’s also an opportunity to support businesses in this Belmont community. Teitel Brothers has been in the community for over a century. Mike Teitel says he’s proud to carry on his family’s legacy.

“My father‘s father started with his brothers in 1910. It really is a mecca for Italian food,” he said

The event is usually held on the second Sunday after Labor Day. This year it happens to fall on 9/11. Officials said they plan to begin with a moment of silence to honor the victims of 9/11.