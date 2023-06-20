THE BRONX (PIX11) — A FDNY firefighter was indicted for allegedly stealing and using credit cards from a patient who died during an emergency call, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Sylus McKenzie, 33, was on a call for an unresponsive man in Manhattan who was pronounced dead after McKenzie arrived on the scene. While the location was being prepared to be sealed, multiple credit cards were found to be missing from the apartment.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office said an investigation showed that on Jan. 12, 2021, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m, charges were attempted and made on the missing credit cards, allegedly totaling $1,123.21. Officials said the charges were made at a Sunoco Gas Station, a Food Bazaar Supermarket, and AirPods at Target.

“The defendant, a firefighter in the New York City Fire Department, allegedly stole an American Express card and a Mastercard while responding to a 911 call at the Manhattan home of a patient who died,” Clark said. “A day later, the defendant allegedly went to various stores in the Bronx and made purchases using the stolen cards. These alleged actions are reprehensible, even more so because he is a member of the city’s Bravest and violated the public trust.”

Officials said McKenzie was charged with the following:

Two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree

Attempted identity theft in the second degree

Identity theft in the third degree

Criminal impersonation in the second degree

Official misconduct

“This City firefighter, as alleged, was entrusted to provide emergency medical attention to New Yorkers in need. Instead, he used his position to steal the identity and credit cards of an individual he was called upon to help,” said Strauber. “The disgraceful charged conduct does not represent the compassion and integrity of the City’s first responders and I thank the Bronx District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD for their commitment to hold accountable those City employees who violate the trust placed in them.”