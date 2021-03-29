FDNY fights four-alarm Bronx fire amid Sunday night storms

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — At least 33 fire units fought a four-alarm fire at a six-story residence in the Bronx amid thunderstorms and heavy winds Sunday night, the FDNY said.

The fire was first reported at 8:11 p.m. on 183rd Street in University Heights. The fire went to a third alarm by 8:30 p.m. and was a four-alarm blaze by 8:49 p.m.

At least 138 firefighters were deployed to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

This is all happening amid a Sunday night that saw severe thunderstorms and winds up to 50 mph hitting the area.

This is a developing story.

