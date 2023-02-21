THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx high-rise fire left a father dead, and a mother and two children hospitalized Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m., in an apartment unit on the 24th floor of a high-rise building on 1133 Ogden Avenue. Multiple fire crews arrived at the scene and the fire was put under control in about an hour.

The father, a 45-year-old man, was taken to Lincoln hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His two sons, ages 11 months and 15 years old, and their 46-year-old mother were treated for minor burns and listed in stable condition.

It is unclear the official cause, but it appears to have been a kitchen fire, according to authorities.