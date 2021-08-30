MT. HOPE, the Bronx — A Bronx father was hit with multiple charges after he and his son were involved in a shootout with off-duty NYPD officers early Sunday that left the 24-year-old son dead, officials said.

It all started when the father, 44, and son got into a dispute with a group of people near East 180th Street and Valentine Avenue that later turned physical, officials said. The son pulled out a gun and fired several times at the group.

Two off-duty officers, who had just gotten off work and were leaving the nearby 46th precinct, heard the shots and shouted at the man to drop his weapon.

The son refused and fired several times toward the officers, sparking a shootout, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said Sunday.

The gunman was struck in the torso and dropped his weapon. His father then picked up the gun and also began firing at the officers, authorities said.

Police were able to take the father, later identified as Rafael Rosado, into custody.

Neither Rosado nor the off-duty cops were injured, officials said.

Rosado’s son, identified as Mike Rosado, was taken to the hospital where he died, officials said.

His father was arrested on charges including attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, and reckless endangerment, police said.

