Fatal gunshot to the head: Man, 62, dead in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A 62-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in the borough on Sunday, police said.

Robert Brown was found with a gunshot wound to the head near West Fordham Road and Aqueduct Avenue around 3 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD has not yet released a description of the shooter.

