PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday.

A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault, and Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according to officials. Police did not release the name of the younger suspect due to his age.

The suspects are accused of being among four assailants who repeatedly stabbed Prince McMichael, 27, following an argument near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sept. 16, authorities said. First responders rushed McMichael, a borough resident, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

The group was last seen fleeing along Bruckner Boulevard in the direction of the Pelham Bay Park train station on the No. 6 line, officials said.

Investigators previously released surveillance images of the suspects, describing them as males appearing to range in age from 15 to 20, and ranging in height from 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11. All were last seen wearing dark clothing.

Two of four people identified by the NYPD as suspects in a fatal stabbing at Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx on Sept. 16, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

At least two suspects remain at large following the arrests announced Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).