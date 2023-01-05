A fare evader was caught with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police said. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday night, officials said.

NYPD Transit cops caught the 35-year-old man trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying, according to an MTA source and an NYPD tweet.

Authorities said the perpetrator also had a loaded gun and there was an active warrant against him.

“This is yet another example of the NYPD safety surge delivering results when a would-be fare evader was stopped and discovered to be carrying a loaded gun,” MTA Chief of External Relations John J. McCarthy said.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for more information.