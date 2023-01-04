NEW YORK (PIX11) — Aboubacar Toure’s friends and relatives continue to mourn inside the family’s Manhattan home.

They are still trying to process the 34-year-old auto mechanic’s murder on Dec. 29 in the Morrisania section of The Bronx.

“He was just like, a gentle person, and he was willing to help anybody. Strangers – you go up to him, and he’ll help you out,” said Toure’s sister Djeneba.

Police confirm three suspects – two men and a woman – pulled up to the shop on Park Avenue last Thursday afternoon.

They then allegedly hired a tow truck driver to hitch up and steal a vehicle that was being serviced at Toure’s shop.

But when Toure realized what was happening, he began arguing with one of the men.

Police say that’s when the other man pulled out a gun – and fatally shot the young husband and father on the sidewalk.

All three suspects then fled the scene.

“We’re shocked. We have no words to say. We can’t process this whole situation,” said Djeneba.

There are several shops along this block, and off camera, several people tell us there have been a number of vehicle break-ins and thefts.

Djeneba says it’s a shame her brother lost his life – at the hand of a criminal while simply trying to do his job.

“He has kids that he was caring for – so young,” said Djeneba.

An NYPD spokesperson told PIX11 News one of the male suspects has been arrested and charged with murder. He’s currently being held in custody without bail.

That spokesperson also confirms the female suspect and the other male suspect – who allegedly pulled the trigger – are still on the loose.