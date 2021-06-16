Families move into 3 affordable housing buildings in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Wednesday was a big day for dozens of families with a new place to call home.

Three new buildings with affordable housing units officially opened this week in the Bronx.

It’s provided a little bit of hope in the middle of a housing crisis.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. helped families move into three new buildings that are 100% affordable housing. There are two more buildings to come.

Sharmecka Potts was so excited to move into her new four bedroom home in the Bronx. She waited four years to find it.

Potts said she was just about to give up on the city’s affordable housing lottery when she got the call.

She’s moving into one of five new buildings in the heart of the Melrose section of the Bronx — called La Central. It boasts nearly 500 units of new housing thanks to a partnership between the Hudson Companies, BRP Companies, Breaking Ground, Communilife, and developer Jerry Kretchmer, a partner at ELH-TKC.

The apartments are available for low-income families, studios to four-bedrooms for households earning between 30 and 130% of the area’s median income.

Diaz Jr. said it’s badly needed right now.

“I’m proud to have put $1.6 million partnering with councilmember Rafael Salamanca,” said Diaz Jr.

To apply go to https://housingconnect.nyc.gov/PublicWeb/

Also go to https://lacentralbronx.com for more on this development.