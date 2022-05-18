MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men robbed and fatally shot a man Wednesday afternoon in an apparent setup, police sources told PIX11 News.

The 21-year-old victim reportedly met with the suspects in front of a Gerard Avenue residence about 3:41 p.m. Sources said the man drove from Rockland County to the Bronx with the intention of selling a motorcycle, which he had listed on Facebook Marketplace. Instead, the suspects robbed him before shooting him multiple times in the head. A firearm was recovered on scene.

Police sources said the suspects fled on Kawasaki motorcycles. An investigation is ongoing.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.