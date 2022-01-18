Bronx explosion leads to massive house fire: official

Bronx

Bronx house fire after reported explosion

A massive fire erupted in Longwood, the Bronx on Jan. 18, 2022, officials said. (Credit: Citizen App)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — An apparent explosion led to a massive fire in a Bronx home Tuesday morning, according City Council Member Rafael Salamanca who represents the South Bronx.

Police said a call came in just before 11 a.m. for a fire in a three-story residential building on Intervale Avenue, near Fox Street, in the Longwood section of the borough.

An NYPD spokesperson said the FDNY were on the scene operating on the fire.

Earlier videos from the Citizen App showed the building completely engulfed in flames as firefighters doused the structure with hoses. Later Citizen footage appeared to show that the building eventually collapsed.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The NYPD and fire officials did not initially confirm the cause of the blaze.

The inferno comes just over a week after a faulty space heater sparked a fire in a Bronx high-rise building that left 17 people dead, including several children.

