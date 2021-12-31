TREMONT, the Bronx — A vicious attack inside a Bronx building left a 48-year old woman with deep cuts on her face and hands. The victim spoke exclusively to PIX11’s Nicole Johnson about the incident, which was all captured on chilling surveillance video.

Cindi Darboe is scarred for life and blames herself for what happened to her. “I wanna just sit there and cry, saying I did something wrong. That’s how it feels to me,” Darboe said.

Her physical pain is one thing, her emotional pain is another.

Darboe’s attack was caught on a security camera. The footage shows an unidentified man with a box cutter slashing her more than a dozen times.

“I didn’t even know what it was. I thought it was a knife…I’m trying to protect myself, protect my face,” she said, recalling the terrifying moment.

The attack happened just before Christmas, on Dec. 23, in the hallway of her Bronx apartment building.

Darboe said she believes the man is an ex-boyfriend of her roommate.

Even before the incident, Darboe was already having a tough time, as the Bronx apartment was only temporary housing until she could get on her feet.

The NYPD’s Rapid Response Unit was helping her with basic essential needs, while the city has give her another temporary apartment with a different roommate.

Darboe said she can’t rest and does not feel safe while her attacker is still on the streets.

“I fear for my life. I always have to watch my back to see…Is he gonna come by me, wherever I’m at?” she said.

No arrests had been made as of New Year’s Eve.

The NYPD released the shocking footage in hopes the public could help identify or locate Darboe’s attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).