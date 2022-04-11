MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl, who was walking home from school, has left some parents on edge.

Police said a ghost gun was used in the shooting of Anegellyh Yambo. The incident left two other teens injured.

Parents are wondering now if their children could be next.

In surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News, a gunman is seen firing shots across St. Ann’s Avenue and 156th Street in the Bronx. Those bullets hit three innocent students, including Yambo.

Police said the culprit is 17-year-old Jeramiah Ryan, who was arrested within 24 hours of the shooting. Officials recovered a “ghost gun,” an untraceable weapon made from parts you can buy online, at the teen’s Bronx home. Ghost guns are adding to the rise in gun violence across the city.

Chief Marlon Larin, head of school safety agents, told PIX11 it’s not just guns either — the NYPD has seen an increase in overall weapons being carried into schools.

“We’re up to almost 4,500 weapons recovered this school year so far,” he told PIX11 News.

Most of those weapons are cutting instruments, pepper spray and stun guns, he added.

Ryan faces charges including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He has no previous criminal history, police said.