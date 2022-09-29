UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday.

Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten and robbed in the Bronx on Aug. 23. His skull was fractured and he suffered bleeding to the brain.

At least two teens have been arrested in the case. The second teen was arrested on the same day as Chowdhury’s release from the hospital.

After weeks of recovery, Chowdhury’s speech is slurred. He’s dealing with double vision and hearing problems. Chowdhury also has pain to his back, shoulder and head.

He fought through tears Thursday as he described the day of the attack. Chowdhury doesn’t remember much of the day, but video shows the assault that turned the officer’s life upside down.

The officer told his attackers he was a police officer, he said. They kept hitting him, despite his pleas.

Chowdhury, a 48-year-old husband and father of three, said it was his faith and support from police and the community that kept him going when he was in the hospital. He came to the country from Bangladesh in 1996. After graduating from college, he took the test to become a police officer. As someone who always wanted to help others, he never thought he would one day be the one who needed help.

Officer Chowdhury also wanted to thank police and community members. In a statement, he said:

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks in behalf of my family to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Bronx DA Darcel Clark, my local Councilwoman, NYPD Commissioner Sewell, First Deputy Commissioner Caban, DCPI Philips, Central Park Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Gallagher, 43 precinct Commanding Officer Inspector Ramsey, BAPA President Captain Karam Chowdhury, MOS President Deputy Inspector Adel Rana, president of Desi Society Ravi Naraen, PBA President Patrick Lynch, along with all other executive members, the Jacobi Hospital medical team, my entire blue family from all over the country and all other fellow New Yorkers for their extended support and prayers.”