Escapee from Bronx prison in custody: police

David Mordukhaev escaped a Department of Correction facility in the Bronx on July 10, 2021, officials said. (Credit: NYPD; stock image)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A prisoner who escaped a New York City Department of Correction holding facility in the Bronx Saturday has been taken back into custody as of Saturday evening, police said.

Authorities discovered David Mordukhaev, 30, was missing from his housing unit at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunts Point around 4:35 a.m., according to the city DOC. The facility — a massive barge anchored near Halleck Street that’s used to hold DOC inmates — was placed on lockdown and a manhunt was immediately launched, officials said.

Police confirmed to PIX11 News Mordukhaev was in custody before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

DOC Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne told PIX11 News on Saturday the escape was unacceptable and a full investigation into how it happened was underway.

“This morning, at the Vernon C. Bain Center (VCBC) in the Bronx, it was determined that an individual in custody was missing from his assigned housing area. Our Correction Intelligence Bureau immediately began working around-the-clock with our law enforcement partners at multiple levels. No escape from our facilities is ever acceptable and we are taking every step to locate and return this individual to custody. A thorough investigation into how this occurred is underway to ensure that this does not happen again, and disciplinary action, if warranted, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation,” Thorne said.

Mordukhaev was imprisoned by the state of New York on robbery charges.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).