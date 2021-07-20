Cops are searching for the man who allegedly tried to rob a Bronx Dollar Tree on June 4, 2021. (NYPD)

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A store employee was punched while trying to stop a man who allegedly stole from the Bronx business last month, authorities said.

It happened on June 4 inside the Dollar Tree store in the vicinity of Westchester and Pugsley avenues, police said.

The suspect removed items from the shelves and placed them into a plastic bag and tried to leave without paying, cops said.

When the 43-year-old store employee tried to prevent the man from leaving with the stolen items, the suspect punched him in the face, according to police.

He fled into a residential building on the block, cops said.