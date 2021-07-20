Employee punched during attempted robbery at Bronx Dollar Tree: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dollar Tree BX attack

Cops are searching for the man who allegedly tried to rob a Bronx Dollar Tree on June 4, 2021. (NYPD)

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A store employee was punched while trying to stop a man who allegedly stole from the Bronx business last month, authorities said. 

It happened on June 4 inside the Dollar Tree store in the vicinity of Westchester and Pugsley avenues, police said.

The suspect removed items from the shelves and placed them into a plastic bag and tried to leave without paying, cops said.

When the 43-year-old store employee tried to prevent the man from leaving with the stolen items, the suspect punched him in the face, according to police.

He fled into a residential building on the block, cops said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Two teens being questioned in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: sources

Filmmakers create short films in the Bronx during weekend competition

NYCHA housing hero gets appreciation day surprise in the Bronx

Bronx dad fatally shot outside building amid surge in NYC shootings

Community, police commissioner express outrage over shootings

Stolen vehicle complaints up in NYC

More Bronx

Crime

Subway crime falls after NYPD officers flood system, MTA says

Two teens being questioned in ‘scooter shooter’ murder of Bronx 16-year-old: sources

'NYC violence starting to get under control': Terence Monahan talks shootings, police presence and more

NYC shootings: NYPD adding more cops to hot spots amid surge in gun violence

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter