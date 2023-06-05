THE BRONX (PIX11) — They are a Bronx elementary soap box derby team competing for the first year. They not only won locally but are now headed to nationals.

The principal at PS 68X, Aidimaris Soler, said they need the funds to make it to the finish line at Nationals. She really wanted a team to compete in the annual District 11 Soap Box Derby Championship. Two teachers became the coaches and well, the rest is history.

Their science lab converted into an auto body shop. Their first race against 45 other New York City schools, and they won. They call themselves the PS 68x Thundercats Soapbox Derby Car. Thanks to the magic of science and their soapbox derby car, number 68, went up to 40 miles an hour.

Craig Fogarty and Richard Salisbury are fifth-grade teachers and lead the way. The trophy is now proudly displayed in the principal’s office. Soler is so proud of her 10 students who made It happen.

The competition is on July 16. Unfortunately, many of the kids can not afford the trip. The goal is to raise $21,000 to cover expenses for all ten children. If you’d like to help, you can donate here.