Electric scooter rider fatally struck by car at Bronx intersection: NYPD

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — A 19-year-old man was struck by a car Dec. 31, causing injuries that eventually led to his death, police said Wednesday.

The man, who was riding an electric scooter, was hit at the intersection of Southern and Louis Nine boulevards about 7:39 p.m., police said. When officers arrived at that location, they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma.

EMS took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died Sunday.

Police are still investigating the collision, The victim has not been identified pending family notification.