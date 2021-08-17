E-scooter pilot program begins in parts of the Bronx

A new mode of transportation has hit some of the streets of New York City.

An electric scooter share program has been set up in the northeast part of the Bronx.

As many as 3,000 can be placed within a boundary created by the city east of the Bronx Zoo. A second phase begins in 2022 to the south.

Three companies were awarded the chance to participate. They will share data and the city will determine if the program continues after year.

Riders operate the e-scooters as a bike.

In some areas, designated parking areas have been created and the items must go there.

They are equipped with GPS and tracking.

They will not run at night.