E-bike rider killed in collision with car in South Bronx: NYPD

SOUTH BRONX — A man riding an e-bike in the Bronx was killed Thursday evening when he collided with a sedan, according to police.

Police said Aloime Zamora-Castillo, 67, of the Bronx, was riding the e-bike westbound on E. 156th Street in the South Bronx when he collided with the car that was traveling southbound on Brook Avenue.

Officials said they responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, but did not identify the cause of the crash during the preliminary investigation.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene and the incident is being investigated.

