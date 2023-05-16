UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) — A lithium-ion battery is being investigated as the cause of a three-alarm fire in the University Heights section of the Bronx, according to FDNY.

The FDNY said the fire started around four Tuesday afternoon in the alleyway next to 139 Father Zeiser Place. A home resident, Frank Delamota, told PIX11 News that one of the tenants was charging a lithium-ion battery next to several e-bikes outside.

Delamota told PIX11 News he heard an explosion.

“Right away, I pull out my fire extinguisher and I try to stop the fire, but it went too fast. The fire was too strong, I couldn’t control it,” Delamota said.

“There were batteries and e-bikes on the exterior of the house,” Deputy Fire Chief James Sangiamo said.

But the Fire Marshal will determine the official cause.

“There was an advanced fire on arrival; units arrived within five minutes, we got lines into the building very quickly, and we were able to stop it from extending to other structures,” Sangiamo said.

As of May 9, the FDNY said there’s been 76 lithium-ion battery-related fires in the city, with 60 injuries and seven deaths.

No one was injured in Tuesday’s fire.