MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) — EMTs rushed two people to the hospital and treated one other person on the scene after an e-bike battery ignited in a high-rise at River Park Towers in the Bronx Wednesday morning.

It’s the latest in a long series of e-bike and e-scooter battery fires in the city that have left six people dead and at least 130 injured. It’s also helping to increase calls for more regulations regarding lithium-ion batteries.

The fire broke out on the 31st floor of the southernmost of the three high-rises at River Park Towers at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Gunning oversaw the fire engines and ambulances that responded. He said that the blaze, whose smoke was visible blocks away, was ignited by the batteries of an e-bike in the high-rise apartment.

“They’re very volatile,” Chief Gunning said, “and when they get overheated, they can explode at a moment’s notice.”

The city has had over 200 e-bike battery fires this year. They’ve resulted in six deaths and more than 130 injuries, including in this case. However, according to the chief, none of the latest injuries were life-threatening.

The chief said e-bike batteries could create a hazard that doesn’t have to exist.

“Once they get involved in fire, they blow up very quickly and extend quickly to the contents of the apartment,” said Chief Gunning. “They shouldn’t be inside any apartments at all. They should be outside buildings.”

“E-bikes should not go inside apartments,” he said. “It’s too dangerous having batteries in there.”

Earlier this month, two bills came before the New York City Council to regulate and monitor e-bike and e-scooter batteries. The proposed legislation would require the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection to provide battery safety education for delivery workers. The bills would also ban the sale of unregulated and used lithium-ion batteries.