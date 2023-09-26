CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged drunk driver hit and killed a 67-year-old man while he was crossing a Bronx street Monday night, police said.

The victim was struck by a dark-colored Infinity sedan at the corner of Castle Hill Avenue and Turnball Street in Castle Hill at around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man suffered head trauma and died at the scene.

The driver, who has not been identified, was allegedly drunk and on drugs, police said.

The driver was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, failure to yield to a pedestrian, and failure to exercise due care, authorities said.

The victim has not been identified.

