CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A dump truck driver fatally struck a 76-year-old woman in the Bronx on Monday as she crossed the street, police said.

Lola Blair was hit as she crossed Einstein Loop near Hutchinson River Parkway East, officials said. The driver of the 2021 Kenworth Dump Truck struck her while making a left turn onto Einstein Loop North.

Blair was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad launched an investigation into the deadly crash.