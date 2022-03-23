CO-OP CITY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have arrested the driver of a dump truck who allegedly hit and killed a 76-year-old pedestrian in the Bronx and fled the scene, the NYPD said.

Vincent Francis, 62, of Monroe, New York, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care.

The fatal crash happened in Co-op City on March 7. Francis was allegedly driving a dump truck south on Hutchinson River Parkway East when he made a left turn onto Einstein Loop North and fatally struck 76-year-old Lola Blair while she was crossing the road, according to the NYPD. Blair was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad investigated the crash.