Guns and cash seized by police during a narcotics bust, according to the NYPD. (Credit: PIX11)

THE BRONX — A narcotics bust in the Bronx resulted in the seizure of about $170,000 and 3 kilograms of a substance believed to be cocaine, police said on Wednesday.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the bust, according to the NYPD. Charges were not immediately released.

In addition to the cash and suspected drugs, three weapons were confiscated, police said.

The investigation, which involved the FBI, remained ongoing Wednesday afternoon.