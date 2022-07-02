THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the driver for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday night.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was found on West Farms Road about 10:18 p.m. Police said she was laying in the road, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe body trauma. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after being transported by EMS. She had not been identified by police.

According to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad, the woman was trying to cross West Farms Road when she was struck by a white can “traveling … at a high rate of speed.” The driver of that van did not stay on scene.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).