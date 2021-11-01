Driver killed, 2 injured in Bronx River Parkway crash

Bronx

THE BRONX — A man was killed and two others were injured in a crash on the Bronx River Parkway early Monday, police said.

A Hyundai Elantra had been traveling south when it lost control while trying to take Exit 4 around 1:45 a.m., police said.

The vehicle then struck a tree and a light pole, police said.

The 34-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

His identity was not immediately released.

Two women in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police believe it was possible the driver suffered a medical episode during the incident.

