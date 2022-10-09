THE BRONX (PIX11) — A driver initially stayed on scene after hitting a pedestrian in the Bronx on Saturday, but left after being scared off when a “disorderly group formed,” police said.

The 25-year-old Mercedes Benz driver fled for safety to the 46 Precinct, police said. He has not been named or charged.

The driver allegedly struck a 26-year-old pedestrian at East 183rd Street and Creston Avenue on Saturday evening, police said. The victim, who was trying to cross Creston Avenue, sustained severe trauma to the torso when he was struck. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad launched an investigation into the collision. Police have not yet released any additional information.