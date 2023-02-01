Police are looking for a driver who struck an NYPD cop during a car stop in the Bronx on Jan. 24, 2023. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver attempting to get away during a car stop struck an NYPD police officer and crashed into five vehicles in the Bronx last month, police said.

The cops pulled over a black Mercedes Benz after it passed through a red light near East 173 Street and Clay Avenue in Concourse on Jan. 24 at around 5:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The driver then fled and hit one of the officers. The cop was taken to the hospital with injuries to his knee, hands, and back, police said.

The suspect then crashed into two occupied cars and three unoccupied vehicles, police said. The Mercedes was found abandoned shortly after the incident, police said. The driver fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who remained at large, as of Wednesday afternoon. Police said the man is about 20 years with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater with white lettering on the front, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).