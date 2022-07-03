SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A driver in a stolen Jeep fatally struck a bicyclist in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, then fled the scene with a child, police said.

The driver hit the bicyclist near Metcalf Avenue and Easy 172nd Street around 4 p.m., police said. After being struck, the cyclist struck a parked vehicle and was ejected from his hike. He suffered severe trauma to his legs. The bike rider died at the hospital. Police have not yet released any identifying information.

Right after the collision, the driver got out of the white 2015 Jeep SUV with a child, then fled in another vehicle that was already near the intersection.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).