Driver critically injured when vehicle rear-ends MTA bus in the Bronx: police

Bronx

ALLERTON, the Bronx — A motorist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after rear-ending an MTA bus in the Bronx early Monday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the call came in around 4:45 a.m. after the car struck the MTA bus from behind near the intersection of Pelham Parkway and White Plains Road, in the Allerton neighborhood.

The Bx34 bus was operating on its route eastbound when it was struck around 4:43 a.m., police sources said.

Video from the Citizen App appears to show emergency responders working to remove someone from a vehicle.

The man behind the wheel of the car was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition Monday morning, police said.

The driver of the bus was also taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation, according to officials.

No bus passenger injuries were reported.

