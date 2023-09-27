CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) – The driver accused of killing a Bronx grandfather and faith leader admitted he “smoked a blunt” an hour before the deadly crash Monday night, according to a criminal complaint.

Mohammed Rahman, 67, was hit and killed by a car while in a crosswalk in the Bronx’s Castle Hill neighborhood around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Rahman was on his way to the Parkchester Jame Masjid mosque to lead evening prayers when he was fatally struck crossing Castle Hill Avenue between Turnbull and Hermany avenues, police said.

The alleged driver, 27-year-old Bronx resident Victor Ramos, remained at the scene after the crash and was arrested, authorities said.

Ramos admitted to police that he “smoked a blunt” an hour before getting behind the wheel to drop off his girlfriend, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators evaluated Ramos and determined he was under the influence of cannabis and a narcotic analgesic, the criminal complaint said.

Ramos was driving nearly twice the 25 mph speed limit when he hit Rahman, according to the criminal complaint.

Additionally, Ramos was driving with a suspended license, authorities said.

Ramos is charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, motor vehicle failure to yield to pedestrians, failure to exercise due care, and a right of way violation.

Rahman was a pillar of the local Bangladeshi community. He had a wife, seven children and 18 grandchildren. Rahman’s family is seeking justice following his death.

“We want the worst punishment the person can have so nobody else can lose their family member,” said Saif Uddin, one of Rahman’s sons.