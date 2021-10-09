Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with a shooting involving a teen on a moped in the Bronx on Oct. 8, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — Police asked for the public’s help Saturday morning to capture a motorist who struck, chased and then shot a 16-year-old moped driver on a Bronx street.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday near an intersection two blocks from Bronx Community College, which overlooks the Harlem River, according to the NYPD.

Police said a silver Chrysler Sebring sedan struck the moped in the intersection before the teenage boy fled on a sidewalk with the car in pursuit.

Near where the attack began, the driver fired multiple rounds from inside the vehicle, striking the youth once in the knee before fleeing, police said.

The teen, who was not identified by police, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).