WAKEFIELD, The Bronx – FDNY crews responded to a four-alarm blaze at 4055 Carpenter Avenue Thursday evening.

Flames broke out around 5 p.m. The fire quickly spread to the area between the ceiling of the top floor and the roof, consuming the cockloft. The Citizen App video shows fiery red flames engulfing the top of the building.

“It’s approximately 200 fire and EMS personnel (on scene),” said John Hodgens, FDNY Chief of Dept. “104 apartments in this building that are potentially affected.”

FDNY officials said the flames extended to the adjoining building through the commons space. The fire went to 4 alarms, and it was all hands on deck for crews.

Three firefighters and one resident suffered minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. The FDNY was asked about residents’ claims that smoke alarms did not go off.

“In a residential building of this type, it’s required that you have smoke detectors in your apartment, but it’s not required that you have common smoke detectors throughout the building,” said Chief Hodgens.

The Red Cross is on the scene, assisting displaced families. They’ve set up at P.S. 103, just down the street from the building.