Bronx double shooting: Man killed, teen girl wounded sitting in BWM

MOUNT EDEN, the Bronx — A man is dead and a teenage girl was hospitalized after an unknown gunman fired multiple shots at the car they were sitting in on a Bronx street late Sunday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a 911 call of two people shot near the corner of East 171st Street and Townsend Avenue, in the Mount Eden section.

Responding officers arrived to find the 21-year-old man slumped over the driver’s seat of a BMW with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

EMS transported him to a nearby hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

Officials identified the victim as Sergio Jimenez of the Bronx.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined that Jimenez and an 18-year-old female victim were sitting in the car when at least one unidentified individual approached the vehicle and began shooting.

The teen, who was seated in the passenger seat, suffered gunshot wounds to her hand and back, and was taken to an area hospital by private means, authorities said.

She remained hospitalized early Monday in what police described as “stable” condition.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning as police continued their investigation.

