BRONX (PIX11) — Dolphins swam through the Bronx River this week, the Parks Department tweeted on Wednesday.

The department shared a video originally filmed by Nick Banco. The Parks Department welcomed Banco’s video as great news. In a tweet, the department explained the dolphins’ presence showed a “decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working.”

“We encourage you to welcome these dolphins to the Boogie Down! Make sure that they’re comfortable during their visit by giving them space and not disturbing them,” the department tweeted.

Assemblyman Kenny Burgos said he planned to visit.

“Cancelling my entire schedule tomorrow to go dolphin sighting in the district,” he tweeted. “Pull up.”

Banco wondered what the dolphins were doing in the Bronx River in his Instagram post. Per the Parks Department, the dolphins likely swam there in search of fish. The river is restocked with fish each year to restore it.

Dolphins have been spotted in the East River and in Flushing Bay in recent years.