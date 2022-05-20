THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The streets of the Bronx are filled with many stories.

Five years ago, Gregory Hernandez heard about the closing of the last book store in the borough. The Bronx native and filmmaker knew he had an issue to tackle.

“That’s the importance of a documentary. It can highlight an important need and raise the volume of voices calling for change,” said Hernandez.

The film gets its premier on Saturday at AMC Bay Plaza. “1.5 million” is the title of the film. It’s a reference to the projected population of the Bronx.

Eleventh-grade student Emmarie Sanchez is featured in the movie. “I hope it brings about change. I want libraries and bookstores in my borough. I want the borough to start reading again,” she said.

In 2019, The Lit Bar became the first bookstore to open and some pop-up shops and mobile distributors are in business.