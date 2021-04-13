THE BRONX — After rapper DMX’s untimely death last Friday, a Queens artist and Bronx restaurant owner came together to plan a mural honoring the New York music legend.

PIX11 was on the scene Tuesday as local artist Andaluz was hard at work on the mural of the Yonkers rapper. Andaluz is known for art like his mural tributing Kobe Bryant outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The mural will sit just outside La Estrella Tropical, a family-owned Dominican restaurant in the Olinville section of the Bronx.

Owner Eddy DeJesus isn’t just a DMX fan, he’s been a member of the Ruff Ryders motorcycle club for about a decade. DMX was famously a leader of Ruff Ryders Entertainment.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole spoke with both the owner and the artist Tuesday morning about the new mural and why DMX meant so much to the city, especially uptown.

The mural was expected to be finished by Tuesday evening, according to Andaluz.