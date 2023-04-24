MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Four years after Kawasaki Trawick was shot and killed by police in his Bronx apartment, the NYPD disciplinary trial for the officers involved in the incident begins Monday.

“(Officers) Branden Thompson and Herbert Davis took Kawasaki away from us. They murdered him. They should be fired,” Trawick’s mother, Ellen Trawick, said.

On April 14, 2019, Trawick was locked out of his apartment in a Bronx supportive housing building and carrying a large pole. Police were called to the building but by the time officers arrived, Trawick was back in his apartment.

Tensions escalated quickly when officers encountered Trawick holding a knife in the kitchen, demanding he drops it. The cops tased Trawick before Officer Thompson fatally shot him.

The NYPD released body camera footage and surveillance video of the incident. But the Bronx district attorney declined to bring criminal charges against the officers. However, the Civilian Complaint Review Board determined the officers should face NYPD disciplinary charges.

The CCRB trial will take another look at the evidence in the case. The trial is expected to last two weeks before a decision is recommended to NYPD Commissioner Keehcant Sewell. The commissioner has the option to fire the officers.

“The decision that the judge will make at the end of the trial is then brought to the commissioner’s desk,” said Royce Russell, the family’s lawyer.