PORT MORRIS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A dirtbike rider is in critical condition following a collision with a New York City Parks and Recreation truck. After the impact, police said the man’s vehicle burst into flames, which engulfed him.

The 43-year-old man was riding the bike near East 138th Street and Willow Avenue about 7 p.m. Saturday. Police noted he was not wearing a helmet.

As the man was riding, the NYC Parks and Recreation truck turned onto Willow Avenue. That’s when police said the dirtbike driver collided with the city truck.

The incident is still under investigation. There are no criminal arrests or charges at this time, police said.

