THE BRONX (PIX11) — Boo at the Zoo is a fall tradition at the Bronx Zoo with pumpkin carving, costumed stilt walkers, magic and mind readers and live vultures, but it just got a whole lot scarier with Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching.

It’s the first nighttime immersive Halloween experience at the Bronx zoo.

The premise: a rare dinosaur egg cracks open after 66 million years, and a baby dinosaur is running loose in the zoo.

“We were thinking of ways to focus on nighttime experiences during the Halloween season,” Rachel Libretti, a spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo, told PIX11 News. “We put this together to put in a little scare and appeal to all ages,” she added:

There are 52 scary, animatronic dinosaurs in the safari coming to life as visitors search for the runaway baby dinosaur.

Originally, Bronx Zoo officials thought it would be for those 13 and older, but during this opening weekend, adults seemed a little more scared than the children in attendance.

“It’s pretty scary,” Celsa Vazquez, a Dinosaurs in Darkness, told PIX11 News. “I have to say cool, really good family entertainment, but these kids a way braver than I am,” pointing to her two daughters.

Dinosaurs in Darkness is a ticketed event on Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 11 p.m., just for the month of October.