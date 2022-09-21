THE BRONX (PIX11) — The detainee who leaped from New York City’s Bronx jail barge into the East River in an apparent escape attempt has died, officials said Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody this year.

Gregory Acevedo, 48, died in a hospital late Tuesday, hours after scaling and jumping from a recreation yard fence aboard the Vernon C. Bain Center around 11:45 a.m., authorities said.

Prior to the death of Acevedo, who had been in DOC custody since February amid an ongoing robbery case, officials characterized the incident as an “attempted escape.”

In a statement, DOC Commissioner Louis Molina vowed an investigation.

“Mr. Acevedo’s tragic passing is an immense loss,” said Molina. “We are conducting a preliminary investigation of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”

In addition to the DOC probe, the State Attorney General’s Office and the city’s Department of Investigation will conduct inquiries, as is standard for all deaths in custody. The city medical examiner will determine the official cause of Acevedo’s death.

Acevedo is the 14th detainee to die in DOC custody so far in 2022.

Earlier this summer, a 15th individual died days after he was granted compassionate release by the DOC.

Antonio Bradley, 28, was found unresponsive in a Bronx court holding pen on June 10, according to the DOC. He was given aid and was rushed to a hospital for additional treatment, then granted compassionate release on June 15. Three days later, he died.