MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) – A robber in New York City stole a deliveryman’s vehicle and then hit the victim as he drove away, according to police.

The incident happened in front of 1776 Clay Avenue in the Mount Hope neighborhood in the Bronx back on Oct. 15, NYPD officials said.

The 25-year-old deliveryman was making a delivery when the suspect hopped into his vehicle that was left running, police said. The deliveryman attempted to stop the robber from driving away but was hit by the vehicle, authorities said.

The deliveryman was hospitalized in stable condition with cuts, bruising and swelling throughout his body, police said.

The suspect (pictured above) hasn’t been arrested.

