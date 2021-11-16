Decomposed body of woman found in Bronx apartment identified: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police have identified the woman whose decomposed body was found in a Bronx apartment Saturday.

Ashley Ducille, 29, was one of the two bodies found badly decomposed in an apartment in the vicinity of Creston Avenue and East 184th Street in the Fordham Heights neighborhood.

Her death has been deemed a homicide, police said.

Police conducted a wellness check after neighbors called authorities about an odor coming out of the apartment.

Officers arrived to find Ducille and a man’s body unconscious and unresponsive, decomposing. Authorities have not identified the man.

Investigators do not yet know when the pair died, but neighbors told PIX11 News they think it might have happened weeks ago.

No arrests have been made and police have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

