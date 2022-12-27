HUNTER ISLAND, the Bronx (PIX11) — The body of a missing New Rochelle man was found on a trail in the Bronx on Monday morning, weeks after the 61-year-old man went missing, police said.

The body, found on Hunter Island, was fully clothed and badly decomposed, NYPD officials said. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death. There are no signs of criminality involved in his death.

Police in New Rochelle identified the boy as Christopher Corcoran, who was reported missing on Nov. 16. Corcoran was hearing impaired and showed signs of depression and paranoia before he went missing, officials in new Rochelle said.

“The New Rochelle Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the Corcoran family,” police said.